Anna Marie (Pardini) Atkinson (January 21, 1938 – May 20, 2023)

Anna Marie (Pardini) Atkinson was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on May 20, 2023. Ann was the eldest daughter of three girls born January 21, 1938 in Logan Utah to Anthony Pardini and Delfa Orsi Pardini.

She grew up in Logan, UT, Rock Springs, WY, Montello, NV and Ogden, UT graduating from St. Joseph’s High School.

Ann met Lewis Carl Atkinson on a blind date and on December 6, 1958, they were married. Ann and Lew first made their home in Roy, UT, later moving to Big Piney, WY, ultimately settling in Rock Springs, WY. Together they raised five children.

During her life, Ann had many occupations such as a bookkeeper, school bus driver, and waitress. She loved helping others. Ann took pride in having a manicured lawn and could often be seen driving her riding lawn mower. She was a lifelong Girl Scout and a member of the Catholic Church. Ann was an avid bowler with many trophies. She loved Elvis Presley, John Wayne, scandal magazines, watching western movies, crosswords and TV game shows. Ann was crafty and always enjoyed doing projects with her grandchildren and Girl Scout troops. She had a love for angel figurines and we take comfort knowing she is now an angel watching over us. She most enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Ann is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lewis Carl Atkinson; their five children, Ranae (Marvin) Sorensen, Big Piney, Wy, Lewis (Willene) Atkinson, Rock Springs, WY, Tony (Sarah) Atkinson, Colorado Springs, CO, Gina (Ryan) Kinikin, Atlanta, GA, and Carla (Jim) Mlinar, Carpenter, WY; two sisters Antoinette Vaccari, San Bruno, CA, and Angelina Alkema, Mesa, AZ; grandchildren Robert, Tiffany, Karlene, Brittany, Lewis III, Charles, Jake, Nick, Shayla, Kylie, Lexi, Hallee, Bailey, Madison; great-grandchildren Sierra, Jaimz, Jennifer, Rayne, Jaice, Taylor, Jack, Kendall, Barrett, Jackson, Brayden, Mya; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ann is preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers-in-law Les Vaccari and Jerry Alkema, and one granddaughter, Bryel Mlinar.

A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 26, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson St, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.