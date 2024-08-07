Anna Miller Hill (May 9, 1937 – July 25, 2024)

Sweet, beautiful Anna Adele Miller Hill passed quietly and peacefully on July 25, 2024. After living a long, full life, she died as a result of a fall.

She was born on May 9, 1937 in Green River, Wyoming to Bernice and Bill Miller. She was the fourth of six siblings: Barbara Rhodes, Pete Miller, A. N. Miller, Susan Barker and Meridee Mowrey. All have passed except for Susan and Meridee. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who adored her.

She was a graduate of the class of 1955 of Green River High School. She married Jerry Hill on July 24, 1954 . Anna and Jerry made their home in Las Cruces, New Mexico and were the parents of Diana Susan Hill and Lee Peterson Hill. Anna was a loving grandmother to Lee’s son, Lee Hill, Jr. He gave her grandmother-heart pure joy and love. Anna cherished him. Jerry (2011) and Diana (2015) proceeded her in passing.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Anna was part of a big, loving Wyoming family. She loved sledding, ice skating, hiking, singing, dancing and being with her family. In New Mexico Anna loved the sun, swimming, gardening and eternal summer. She was a water aerobics instructor for many years. Anna was an avid reader and frequent shopper of Coas bookstore in Las Cruces. In recent years she enjoyed attending church. She was an employee and retiree of Memorial General Hospital. Prior to her hospital career she worked at the Palms Restaurant and Jerry’s Place. Jerry’s Place was a bar owned by Anna and her husband. Music, family and their dogs were their loves.

Her family expresses sincere gratitude to all of Anna’s friends and family who visited, cared for and loved her. They fulfilled Anna’s wish: to be able to stay in her home. Her family especially thanks the wonderful people of Mesilla Valley Hospice.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E.Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.