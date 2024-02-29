Anna Nelle Johnson Obituary

Anna Nelle Johnson, 87, passed away at Deer Trail Assisted Living, on February 16, 2024, from cancer.

She enjoyed cooking, national and international news, and her nieces, nephew, and their children. Her education included a Bachelors in Education from the University of New Mexico and a Masters in Library Science from the University of Denver.

Survivors include her brother Elden Jr., his two daughters, Lesley Snyder and her husband Craig, and their daughters Rachel, Hannah, Cara, and Maggie; and Carrie Lien and her husband Todd, and their children Merrin and Justin. She is also survived by her brother Bob, his wife Annette, and their son, Bob Jr., and their daughter Jill, mate Roberto, and son Anthony.

The family respectfully requests donations in Nelle’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place; a private memorial is scheduled for a later date.