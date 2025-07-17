Annabell Fern Splett (April 24, 1938 – July 15, 2025)

Annabell Fern Splett, 87, of Rock Springs, passed away July 15, 2025 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale. Annabell was born April 24, 1938 in Daniel, Wyoming to Samuel L. and Arvilla (Stone) Smith. She grew up and attended a small rural school in the Bronx on a ranch near the Green River. When she was a teenager her father suffered an injury that forced the family to move to Pinedale. It was then that she went to work at a café and learned how to be a dinner cook.

She met the love of her life Leon “Lee” Splett when she was working at the café on St. Patrick’s Day in 1960. They were married on June 2, 1960 in Jackson, and to this union were born three daughters; Donna Lee, Dale Ann and Lesa Kay. Annie was a dedicated wife and mother and made schooling & educational opportunities a priority for her daughters.

She enjoyed riding her three wheeled bicycle, was a fantastic gardener and she loved to cook. She often made her delicious banana bread for friends and family at Christmas time. She loved animals and had many rescue pets, dogs & cats, throughout her life. She was a strong Christian and it was important that her family be brought up in the Missouri Synod of the Lutheran Faith, she attended Trinity Lutheran in Rock Springs.

Annabell is survived by her husband Lee Splett of Rock Springs; three daughters Donna Lee (James) Partington of Carson City, NV, Dale Ann Fischer of Rock Springs and Lesa Kay Snyder of Rock Springs, brother Joe (Betty) Smith of Oregon, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel & Arvilla Smith, brothers James Roy & George Smith, son-in-law Timothy Snyder and a sister Martha that died in infancy.

A graveside service will be held Friday July 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Pinedale Cemetery.