Annabelle Martinez (December 28, 1954 – March 7, 2023)

Annabelle Martinez, 68, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Green River. Mrs. Martinez died following a brief illness.

She was born December 28, 1954 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Joe Chacon and Rose Vigil Chacon.

Mrs. Martinez attended schools in Green River and was a 1973 graduate of Green River High School.

She married the love of her life Mario L. Martinez on October 27, 1974 in Green River, Wyoming.

Annabelle enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren; playing bingo; gambling and sitting outside enjoying her solar lights.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and also the Golden Hour Senior Center.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years Mario L. Martinez Sr.; one son, Mario L. Martinez Jr. and companion Jessica Dorsey; Raymond Martinez both of Green River; one daughter, Carmen Burd and husband Kevin of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, Celso Chacon and wife Martha, George Chacon and wife Esther both of Green River, Wyoming; three sisters, Yolanda Flores and husband John, Marie Gallegos and husband Al, Zella Mares and husband Danny all of Green River, Wyoming; six grandchildren Briella, Noa, Jaylyn, Kiara, Savannah, and Cannan; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Rose Chacon; two brothers, Larry Chacon, Charlie Chacon; three sisters, Jenny Gomez, Sophie Reyes and Rose Gardea.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the church. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery.

