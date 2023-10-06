Anne Mary Caller (August 2, 1922 – October 5, 2023)

Anne Mary Caller, 101, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Denver, Colorado and Winton, Wyoming.

She was born Aug. 2, 1922 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Peter Bonini and Maria Anselmi.

Mrs. Caller attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1940 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Joseph Caller Sr. Jan. 2, 1949 in Rock Springs.

Mrs. Caller worked during the war at a bank in Denver, Colorado and volunteered at the National Jewish Hospital. She returned to Rock Springs and worked for Union Pacific Coal Company. Mrs. Caller worked for the State of Wyoming for seven years and retired in 1973 as a stenographer.

Anne planned some unique vacations to Disneyland; San Diego Zoo; Spain; Italy and the 1967 exposition in Montreal.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Anne enjoyed spending time with family and friends; playing piano and bridge; being an avid reader; gambling; her dog and helping her husband with projects.

Survivors include her three sons, Larry Caller and wife Jane of Jackson, Wyoming; Joseph “Joe” Caller and wife Janet of Livermore, California; Harold Caller of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Dr.Tracie Caller and husband JJ of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Martin Caller and companion Alyssa of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Janine Caller and Adriano of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Regina Caller of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Mary Caller of Chicago, Illinois; step-granddaughter, Cassidy Gilles of Livermore, California two great-grandchildren, Nara Jinzo of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Xzavier Jinzo of Albuquerque, New Mexico; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, William Bonini and one sister Alice Rudelich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.