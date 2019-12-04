Anne Smith (October 30, 1977 – November 30, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Anne Mae Smith, 42, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away November 30, 2019 in Casper, Wyoming.

Anne was born on October 30, 1977 to Gene and Betty Garcia at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was raised and attended schools in Green River.

She married Rodney Smith II on September 26, 2003 in Green River. She enjoyed making crafts, she was always crocheting a blanket for her children and grandchildren.

Anne was a very sentimental person; she always had a way of making even the smallest of moments memorable. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend.

Anne is preceded in death by her Mother, Betty Moulton Garcia; Stepmother, Mercy Garcia; Sisters, Carla Jones and Melanie Jones; and Grandparents.

Anne is survived by her husband Rodney Smith II; Children, Chris Mcinturff, Rodney Smith III, Monika and Kaylub Gibson, Miranda and Victor Flores, Caitlin Twomey, Brendon Smith, and Collin Smith; Brothers, John Garcia and Chris Garcia; Her Father, Gene Garcia; Grandchildren, Landon, Brentley, Emma, Braelynn, and Liam; and many aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.