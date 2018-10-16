Anne Zora Robertson (April 5, 1928 – October 15, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Anne Zora Robertson, 90, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by her family. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Ms. Robertson was born on April 5, 1928 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Matt Yovich and Anna Kralj.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1946 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Ms. Robertson married Tom Robertson on May 17, 1975 in Evanston, Wyoming. and he preceded her in death on April 1, 1999 in Marksville, Louisiana.

During her lifetime she worked as a secretary at various businesses in Sweetwater County and at the School District for many years.

She was an avid Duke University Basketball fan, and she also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and entertaining guests.

Ms. Robertson was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Survivors include one son; Ron Boschetto and wife Linda of London, England, one daughter; Katherine Boschetto of Sausalito, California, one brother; Joseph “Geego” Yovich and wife Sharon of Laramie, Wyoming, one grandchild; Francesca Boschetto of London, England, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters; Marie Shoopman and Olga Magagna.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Friday, October 19, 2018 at the church. Interment will be held in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Friday from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the Rosary and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to funeral services.

The family respectfully requests that donation in Anne’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street Suit 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.