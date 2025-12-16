Annual College Chili Cook-Off Announced for Jan. 31

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host its annual community Chili Cook-Off at the Rock Springs campus Jan. 31, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as part of the college’s Spirit Week.

The event will coincide with Western’s women’s and men’s basketball games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. While admission to the event and chili tastings are free, there will be opportunities throughout the day to make donations that help support Mustang Athletics and Western students.

Western invites local businesses and individuals to showcase their best chili recipes at this year’s annual Chili Cook-Off. Both red and green chili entries are welcome. Participants should submit their registration forms by Jan. 23. Those who are extra daring are able to enter both a red and green chili.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Judges taste and score for first, second, and third place for each red and green chili. Winners will receive Rock Springs Chamber bucks and various prizes. Additionally, there is a People’s Choice Award for the public’s favorite red and green recipes with a basket donated by Western’s Bookstore and Mustang Athletics.

In lieu of an entry fee, Western invites attendees to donate supplies or nonperishable food items to the Student Storehouse on the day of the Chili Cook-Off. Along with enjoying free chili samples, guests can join in Spirit Week festivities by entering a children’s coloring contest, scoring discounts at the Western Bookstore, and checking out unique Western student art and pottery. Starbucks favorites, along with cinnamon rolls and cornbread, will be available for purchase at the T-Rex Grill. During the event, attendees will receive a raffle card to get stamped at each chili station; once enough stamps are collected, the card can be exchanged for tickets to win exciting prizes.

“The annual Chili Cook-Off is one of my favorite events of the year,” Western’s Athletic Director Lu Sweet said. “It’s such a wonderful way to bring our community together, sharing great food, good company, and a common goal of supporting our students.”