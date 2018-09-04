Annual Fall Photo Festival Welcomes all Shutterbugs

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — Calling all photographers.

Come share your spectacular Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem photos at the 16th Annual Fall Photo Festival.

The festival will be held at 7 p.m. on September 12, 2018, at the West Yellowstone Visitor Information Center.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Officials are asking all participants to register by Tuesday, September 11, at 5 p.m. MDT with Madison-West Interpretive Ranger Miriam Hornstein. Contact Miriam at 307-344-2803.

During the festival, photographers will present their digital images to attendees. Presentations will be limited to either 25 images or five minutes.

Photographers will narrate their presentations to enhance the richness of their images. Officials encourage photographers to provide tips on their photography

techniques.

Framed prints are not hung on the wall as part of this event. While there are no prizes at the festival, photographers will be rewarded with accolades by all who

attend.

The event is sponsored by the National Park Service and the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center.

For more information about the festival log on to www.nps.gov/yell.

About the National Park Service

Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of America’s more than 400 national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories millions of people every year. Learn more at www.nps.gov.