Annual Gail Hill Memorial Craft Fair to Take Place Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — Local crafters, artists and bakers will showcase their talents Saturday, November 19 at the Gail Hill Memorial Craft Fair. This free event, which is held in memory of longtime Rock Springs resident Gail Hill, will take place that day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

This craft fair has been taking place for over 30 years and is a local favorite, event organizer Allison Volcic said. The unique thing about it is everything for sale is handmade or homemade, Volcic said.

“Gail’s friends started this craft fair many years ago to honor her and her love of crafting. I took over organizing the event several years ago and it has been a blast. Every year I am amazed by the creativity displayed at the event,” Volcic said.

“We have 138 booths this year and something for everyone,” she explained. “Products for sale include holiday decorations, home décor, paintings, blankets and quilts, crochet and knit items, toys, baked goods, glass art, wood furniture, horseshoe art, photography, pottery, wreaths, flower arrangements, tumblers, painted bottles, handmade soaps, jewelry and lots more. There is truly something for everyone and this is a great time to shop local and support talented crafters and artists.”

In addition to the baked goods and desserts sold at many booths, other food items will be available for purchase including hot sauce, Mexican food and more.

This year the meeting room at the Events Complex will be available for attendees to sit and take a short shopping break with friends or to enjoy a snack. Volcic said those attending the event can look forward to visiting booths of popular crafters they have purchased from in the past in addition to having the opportunity to shop at the booths of several new vendors.

The majority of vendors who will be at the show are from Wyoming, but we have a few from other states such as Montana, Utah, and Colorado, Volcic said. Everyone attending the event is eligible to win a door prize, too. Last year over 80 door prizes, which were donated by the artists and crafters, were given away, she explained.