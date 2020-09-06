Annual Labor Day Picnic Postponed to 2021

The Labor Day Picnic sponsored by the Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council (SWCLC) has been cancelled for 2020.

The picnic, usually held at Crossroads West Park in Rock Springs has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Council members look forward to the picnic each year and are very disappointed that they had to cancel. They intend to resume the tradition next year and hope to see everyone there. In the mean time, please enjoy these photos from past events.





The Labor Council will be making a monetary donation to local food banks in lieu of the food drive that usually accompanies the picnic.

We encourage everyone still receiving a paycheck to remember those less fortunate and also make a donation to your local food bank.

SWCLC represents eighteen local unions and thousands of workers in Southwestern Wyoming. They encourage their members to participate in their communities and to spend their wages locally. They are your neighbors, family members and customers. Many of their members serve in volunteer capacities in addition to working their regular jobs. Some even serve as elected officials.

Please celebrate separately this year so we can all be here to celebrate together next year!