Annual Red Desert Roundup Parade will Entertain Downtown Rock Springs Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade is hitting the streets in Downtown Rock Springs Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in an event that will draw smiles from all ages.

According to Travis Garrison, the president of the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Committee, there are more than 70 floats entered into this year’s parade. The parade begins the intersection of B Street and Broadway, continuing down Broadway and onto M Street, through the underpass. The parade then turns onto Pilot Butte and then K Street, The parade continues to North Front Street, then turns onto Elk Street before going onto Grant Street and the nearby overpass.

The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade Route. Map Courtesy of the RDRR Committee/Facebook

For those who missed out on the Rock Springs Liberty Day Parade July 4, Saturday’s parade is a chance to see many of the entries into that earlier event. Groups that entered the Liberty Day Parade also received a spot in the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The parade is bookended by two nights of Red Desert Roundup Rodeo action tonight and Saturday. The gates open at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Outdoor Arena at 6 p.m., with the pre-show starting at 7 p.m. and the rodeo itself beginning at 8 p.m.