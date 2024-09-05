Annual Sweetwater Open Exhibit Returns to White Mountain Library

Sweetwater County Library System employee Aaron Volner assists in hanging the Sweetwater Open Exhibit at White Mountain Library. Residents are encouraged to stop by to see local artists’ work on display. Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Library System.

ROCK SPRINGS – The annual Sweetwater Open exhibit is now on display to the end of October at White Mountain Library.

Each year the Sweetwater County Library System Exhibits Committee offers several group exhibits to give local artists an opportunity to show their creative work.

Participating in the show are Angelina Bennett, Deon Quitberg, Patti MeyerBird, Michael Salibury. Amanda Romero, Gwendolyn Quitberg and Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soule. From flora and fauna, and still lives and landscapes, there is a variety of medium and art styles to enjoy.

The Sweetwater County Library System encourages local and Wyoming artists to display their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. The committee is comprised of library staff members Lindsey Travis, Sherri Angelovic, Alan Vaughn, and Soule. Community volunteers Quitberg, Bennett, and Donna Ragsdale also serve on the committee. They meet to review applications of interested artists and to schedule community shows. Residents are encouraged to pick up an application packet at any of the libraries or contact Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The White Mountain Library gallery is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.