Another Arctic Front on Its Way to Wyoming Today

ROCK SPRINGS — Expect rain, snow and fog to cover most of the Cowboy State again beginning tonight through Wednesday.

According to the latest WYDOT Road Impact Report, the front will move into the western part of the state tonight causing treacherous driving conditions along both I-80, and later I-25.

This latest spring storm will bring high impacts of travel over much of Wyoming for the next 72 hours, a “long duration event,” according to WYDOT.

Most of the snow will fall in the higher elevations around the state, but please be prepared for another round of winter weather and check the WYDOT website for road conditions where you might be traveling.