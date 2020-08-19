Another Bear Captured and Released in Laramie

At the beginning of August, we reported on a young bear that had wandered into Laramie and toured town for around 6 hours. He was sedated by the Laramie Police Department along with the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, and then released.

Today, according to a social media post from Laramie Police Department, they captured another young bear in West Laramie.

The bear was immobilized and released into the Snowy Range, according to the post.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Laramie for reporting a bear in their neighborhood this morning, which allowed wildlife personnel to respond quickly and ensured the safety & well-being of both the black bear and the public.” – Regional Wildlife Supervisor Matt Withroder