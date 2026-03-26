Another Cheyenne Challenge Awaits for Local Softball Teams

Tarin Anderson at the 2024 State Softball Tournament vs Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

CHEYENNE — After opening the season in Cheyenne a week ago, both Rock Springs High School and Green River High School return to the state’s southeast corner this weekend for another round of stiff competition against ranked opponents.

Rock Springs (2-2) will look to build on a promising start, while Green River (0-4) continues its search for a first win as both teams face No. 2 Cheyenne East and No. 3 Cheyenne Central in a pair of doubleheaders.

The Lady Wolves open Friday on the road against Cheyenne East High School, with games scheduled for 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Green River then faces Cheyenne Central High School on Saturday at noon and 2 p.m.

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Rock Springs, meanwhile, travels to Cheyenne Central on Friday for games at 4 and 6 p.m. before meeting Cheyenne East on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Tigers enter the weekend coming off a 2-2 showing at the 307 Softball Invitational, highlighted by a win over Sheridan and competitive play against top-ranked teams. That performance provided an early-season foundation as Rock Springs prepares for another challenging slate.

Green River, though still winless, showed signs of progress late in the same tournament. The Lady Wolves capped the weekend with their strongest offensive showing, scoring 11 runs against Thunder Basin after managing just three total runs in their first three games combined.

This weekend presents another opportunity for both teams to measure themselves against some of the state’s best before conference play.

For Rock Springs, the focus will be on continuing to translate early offensive production and timely hitting into wins against ranked opponents. For Green River, limiting mistakes on the defensive side and building on recent offensive momentum will be key as a young roster continues to develop.