Another Fast-Moving Storm Heading for Wyoming Wednesday

CHEYENNE — While winter is slowly making its way toward spring in Wyoming, we’re not quite out of the woods yet.

The National Weather Service in Riverton reports another fast-moving “upper trough” developing in the northeast corner of the state by early Wednesday afternoon.

That storm will slowly work its way across most of Wyoming by late Wednesday creating low to moderate travel impacts into midday Thursday.

Northeast Wyoming will experience the worst of this storm, but we can expect snow showers and breezy conditions along Interstate 80 until late Thursday afternoon.

Check out the WYDOT website for up-to-date road and travel conditions, and be safe out there.