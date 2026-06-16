Another One Bites the Dust: Dr. Franks Resigns from School Board

ROCK SPRINGS — There’s a second vacancy on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees following the Monday resignation of Dr. Chad Franks.

Franks was elected in 2024, competing in a nine-person race for three Rock Springs trustee seats on the board. He is also the second trustee elected in 2024 to resign, with Dr. Cole Seppie resigning from the board in late 2025. The only person remaining from that group of three is Chairman Cole Wright. In the 2024 General Election, Dr. Seppie received just over 20% of the vote with 4,821 votes, Dr. Franks received more than 19% with 4,640 votes, and Wright received just over 14% of the vote with a total of 3,306.

SCSD No. 1 didn’t release a resignation letter from Dr. Franks with the announcement of his resignation. It also marks the second vacant school board seat the board will need to fill following Anjelica Wood’s resignation earlier this month.

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The district is accepting letters of interest for the position until 11:30 a.m. July 2. Letters should include the candidate’s full name and address, a brief statement of qualifications and the reason for their interest and their phone number and email address. A special meeting was set for July 6 at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building to interview candidates. The board plans to appoint a successor following an executive session.

The letters should be addressed to:

Office of the Superintendent

Sweetwater County School District No. 1

Central Administration Building

P.O. Box 1089

3550 Foothill Boulevard

Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82902