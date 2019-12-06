Anthony James “AJ” Dean Radcliff (August 28,2014 -November 28th, 2019)

Anthony James Dean Radcliff 5 years old, of Green River, Wyoming passed away November 28th, 2019 at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City Utah.

AJ was born August 28th, 2014 in Hastings Nebraska to Vanessa Kidner & Daniel Radcliff. He was raised in Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming.

AJ enjoyed fishing with his stepdad, taking his dog Remington to the park, playing with his little brother Mikey, dancing with his mom and watching Disney movies with family.

AJ is preceded in death by his Grandfather Paul Gordon. Uncle Joe Allen and many other Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

AJ Is survived by his Mother Vanessa Kidner & Step Dad Stacy Willietner of Green River, Wy. His little brother Mikey Kidner of Green River, WY. His Dad Daniel Radcliff of Ravenna, Nebraska. Grandmother Tabitha Harding of Salt Lake City, UT. Grandpa Martin Harding of Herriman, UT. Great Grandparents Robert & Vickie Ward of Green River, Wy. Grandparents Robert & Tiffany Carpenter of Omaha, NE. Grandparents Sue & Vern Moss of Ravenna, NE. Step Grandparents Michael & Janet Willetner of Sandy, UT. Aunt Whintey Gordon of West Jordan, UT. Aunt Emily Gordon of Herriman, UT. Aunt Maddison Sowl of French Camp, CA. Aunt Kailee Gewecke of Ravenna, NE. Aunt Michelle Craig of Grand Island, NE. Uncle Anthony Allen of Grand Island, NE. Several other Grandparents, Aunts, uncles, and Cousins!

Cremation has taken place. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 Pm on December 7th, 2019 at 1255 W Teton Blvd. Green River, Wy 82935

There will be a benefit in memory of AJ on Friday, December 20 to help with the medical costs related to his injuries prior to his death. It will be held at the American Legion 38 N Center St. Green River, WY 82935. Doors will open at 6 Pm Dinner at 7Pm , Raffle at 8 PM. The benefit dinner will be a Spaghetti dinner charging $10 for adults and $5 for Children 12 and under.