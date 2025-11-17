Anthony Ray Ortega (February 27, 1999 - November 10, 2025).

Anthony Ray Ortega, 26, stepped out of this world far to soon, leaving behind a brightness that those who knew him will carry for the rest of their lives.

Anthony had a presence that couldn’t be ignored – when he walked into a room, people felt it. Not because he tried, but because something in him naturally drew others in. His energy, his humor, his way of looking at someone like they mattered – those were the things that made him unforgettable.

Anthony loved the simple, grounding joys of life; music played loud enough to feel, the freedom of riding his bike, the comfort of being surrounded by friends and family. No matter who he was with, he had a way of making them feel seen, valued, and loved. That was his gift, and it’s one of many reasons his absence hits so deeply.

His impact wasn’t small or quiet. It stretched through the people who crossed his path, through friendships he shaped, through moments he lifted without even trying. The mark he leaves behind is one of connection, warmth, and the kind of love that doesn’t fade when someone is gone.

May his spirit find peace, and may those who loved him find strength in the light he left behind.

Anthony was born on February 27, 1999, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Cody Alan Ortega and Jessica Shannon Guffey.

He attended schools in Green River, Rock Springs, and Worland, Wyoming, completing his education with the Class of 2016 at Worland High School. As a dedicated and hardworking individual, Anthony spent five years working as a laborer, contributing his skills to various auto repair businesses throughout his lifetime.

Anthony was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Community.

Survivors include his father Cody Alan Ortega of Green River, Wyoming; mother, Jessica Guffey and partner Kyle Winn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers and one sister who will forever hold him in their hearts. His family also included two grandparents, Judy Ortega of Green River, Wyoming and Cindi Munn of Green River, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by one infant brother True Ortega.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

The Ortega family invites loved ones, friends, and community members to leave their condolences and memories of Anthony at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Rest in peace, dear Anthony. You will be missed more than words can express, and your legacy will continue to inspire all who knew you.