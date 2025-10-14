Anthony Scott Greene (May 15, 1994 – October 7, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Anthony Scott Greene. Anthony passed away following a tragic accident in Utah on October 7 at the age of 31.

Anthony was born on May 15, 1994 in Rock Springs to James Edward Greene Jr. and Kimberly Ann McQuitty. His family and friends find comfort in knowing he is no longer suffering from an SMI. Our heavenly father is now protecting Anthony from all the pain and suffering and will forever hold him in his heavenly arms.

From a young age, Anthony always loved to laugh, have a good time, and to make other people laugh. He had the bluest eyes and a very contagious smile. He never met a stranger in his life and never seemed to have a problem talking to people and making friends. As an adult, Anthony always spent time with his family. He enjoyed family activities with his parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a true Christian and cared deeply for others.

Anthony enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. When his sons were born, he was very proud to be their father. He enjoyed teaching them how to fish and hunt and packing them up and taking them with him wherever he was going. He valued raising his sons and he knew Conner and Corbin were his greatest accomplishment in life. His memory will live on through his sons, his family and his friends.

Anthony is survived by his sons Conner and Corbin Greene; parents Jimmy (Autumn) Greene and Kim (Darnell) McQuitty of Green River; brothers James Greene (Bethany Wimmer), Trenton Greene and Trey McQuitty of Green River; sisters Trinity Greene (Tim Richardson) of Green River and Mandy McQuitty of Texas; grandparents Shirley Canfield of Arizona, Stephanie Fewkes of Green River, Randy Downard of Green River and Teresa Trammel of Utah; seven uncles, nine aunts, four nephews, four nieces and twenty-five cousins.

Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mark L. Fewkes, Sonny Canfield, James Edward Greene Sr. and Carey Trammel.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 25 at 2 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive in Green River. Graveside services and interment will take place in the Riverview city cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 5 p.m. at the Eagles, 88 N. 2nd Street in Green River.

“What we have once enjoyed, we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller