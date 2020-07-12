Anthony Scott Smith (December 1, 1961 – July 9, 2020)

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Anthony (Tony) Smith, the father of four children, passed away at the age of 58.

Tony was born on December 1, 1961, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Harold Smith and Loretta Oliver. He spent most of his life working in the oil field in Wyoming, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, and New Mexico.

In 1980, he married Mona Cureton (Ondler), and they raised two boys: Dustyn and Kyle Smith. They later divorced, but remained on good terms. On August 3, 1993, he married Stephanie Smith (McCaskill) and they raised two girls: Shenay Nelson and Auna Smith.

When Tony wasn’t working he loved spending time with his family, taking them on new adventures and showing them the parts of the country he loved best. He worked in his shop on his favorite hobby, cars. He was in the process of restoring a yellow Corvette, one of his dream cars.

Tony was preceded in death by his grandpa Smith, grandpa Kenneth Gripp, and his step-father Roland Oliver.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie; his four children Dustyn, Kyle, Shenay, and Auna; his grandmother Marietta Gripp; his mother Loretta Oliver; his brothers Tim and Todd Smith; his sisters Julie Graves, Denise Moore, and Sheree; several nieces and nephews; one granddaughter; an aunt; and several cousins.

Services for Tony will be held in his home state of Wyoming at a later date.