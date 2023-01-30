Anthony (Tony) Hamilton (May 6, 1960 – January 21, 2023)

Tony passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington, where he resided for the past several years. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Arthur Hamilton and JoAnn Chaussart Hamilton on May 6, 1960.

He worked hard in general construction and was a sheet rocker. Tony loved sports of all kinds and he especially enjoyed his time at the family cabin on Halfmoon Lake in Pinedale.

Tony is survived by his father Art and stepmother Dixie Hamilton of Washington, Utah; brothers: Mark (Patricia) Hamilton of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Keith Hamilton of Nampa, Idaho; sister Kristy (Rene) Ramirez of Boise, Idaho; stepbrothers Dan (Staci) Cox and Jody (Cherie) Cox of St. George, Utah, Jeff Cox of Cedar Hills, Utah; and stepsister Kim (Darren) Jensen of St. George, Utah.

He is preceded in death by his maternal mother JoAnn Chaussart, grandparents Ambrose (Ham) and Christine Hamilton of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Arthur (Cheesey) and Catherine Chaussart of Superior, Wyoming.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be at a later date.