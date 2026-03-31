Anthony 'Tony' James Montoya (October 10, 1953 - March 27, 2026).

Anthony “Tony” James Montoya, 72, a cherished resident of Green River, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2026.

He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on October 10, 1953, Tony was a devoted family man whose warmth and generosity touched the lives of many.

Tony attended schools in Green River, Wyoming. His career at Union Pacific Railroad spanned over four decades, where he served diligently as a Brakeman and Conductor before retiring on June 20, 2011. His commitment to his work was matched only by his love for his family and his passion as an avid Miami Dolphins fan.

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A man of strong faith, Tony was a dedicated member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He found immense joy in spending quality time with his family, sharing laughter and stories that will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife DeeAnn Marie Chaffins Montoya of Green River, Wyoming; mother, Felicia Maria Cordova Montoya of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Tony Thomas Montoya of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Valerie Marie Montoya of Green River, Wyoming; Laura Ann Bodell and husband Luke of Grand Junction, Colorado; one godson, Lorenzo Montoya two brothers, Ronnie Montoya and wife Marcella of Mesquite, Nevada; Willie Montoya and wife Tina of Green River, Wyoming; one brother-in-law, Mark West and wife Tessa of Kismet, Kansas; two sisters, Doris Chacon of Green River, Wyoming; Darlene and Husband Miguel Munoz of Green River, Wyoming; five sister-in-laws, Jan Montoya of Green River, Wyoming; Mary Ann Ashley of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Linda Sue Winter and husband Bill of Kismet, Kansas; Sandy West of Colorado Springs, Colorado; RaeAnn Easton of Colorado Springs, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Jett Kuckert; Trey Montoya and wife Shady; Cayden Frye and wife Jazmin; Shandalyn Frye; Lillyan Bodell; Easton Montoya; LJ Bodell; three great-grandchildren, Camrie Rae Ann Marion; Rowyn Elysabeth Montoya, Ezra August Montoya; one uncle, Wilfred Cordova; several cousins; thirteen nieces and nephews, Steven Montoya and wife Rachel ; Heather Kertz and husband Mike; Cory Montoya and wife Theresa;; Veronica Gil; Monica Montoya; Onie Chacon and companion Ruthann Grajeda; Laureen Miera and husband Nate Loree Sanchez; Willie Montoya and wife Sabrina; Levi Montoya and wife Lacey; Marcus Montoya and wife Kari; Miguel Munoz; Alex Munoz and wife Sky; several special cousins; nieces; nephews and his furry baby Scarlett and Pez.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leo Montoya; paternal grandparents, Reynaldo Montoya and wife Piedad; maternal grandparents, Benjamin Cordova and wife Mary L.; one brother, Eugene Montoya; one sister, Maxine Elaine Montoya; one niece, Dawn Jennings.

A Mass of Christian will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday April 1, 2026 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post, Green River, Wyoming. A vigil with rosary will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place following services.

Tony’s family extends deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com, as we celebrate the remarkable life of a man who brought so much kindness and warmth into the world.