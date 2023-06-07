Anthony “Tony” Panalsek (April 9, 1931 – June 1, 2023)

Anthony “Tony” Panalsek, 92, passed away June 1, 2023, at Sageview Care Center in Rock Springs, WY, following a long illness. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Tony was born on April 9, 1931, in Arma, Kansas, to Antone and Marie Panalsek. His family moved to Superior, WY, where his father worked in the coal mines during the Great Depression and after. Tony also worked in the Superior coal mines during college breaks.

He attended schools in Franklin, Kansas, and Superior, and was a graduate of Superior High School with the Class of 1949.Following high school, Tony attended the University of Wyoming, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology with teaching credentials in 1956 following his military service. He returned to UW in 1969 and earned a Master’s Degree in Botany.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953. He served in the artillery as an aircraft observer with the “Big Red One” in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1955.

Three weeks after his military discharge, Tony started his teaching career at Superior High School, where he also coached football and basketball. After the high school closed, he moved to Rock Springs in 1962 to teach biology at Rock Springs High School and continue coaching. He ended his coaching career at RSHS in 1969. His teaching career with Sweetwater School District No. 1 lasted 39 years, until he retired in May of 1991.

It was while coaching a high school football game in Pinedale, Wyoming, when he met Alma Vegar. The couple married on July 7, 1962, in Lander, Wyoming. They have three children, Anthony Paul, Ann Marie and Mary Eileen.

Tony enjoyed the out-of-doors, and spent much of his free time fishing and camping with friends and family, as well as hunting with his son. He also loved gardening and could grow most anything. He passed on his passion for growing to his grandson.

He is survived by his wife Alma Panalsek; son Paul Panalsek; and daughter Ann Jantz and husband Keith, all of Rock Springs; daughter Sister Thomas Marie of the Passion (Mary Eileen Panalsek) of Buffalo, NY; grandson Joseph Jantz and granddaughter Isabel Jantz; great-granddaughter Brielle Parker; and several relatives who still live in the Kansas area.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Antone and Marie Panalsek; and his sister, Lucille Jean Panalsek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

