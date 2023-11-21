Anthony Torres Will Never be a Free Man Following Sentence

GREEN RIVER — Anthony Torres will never be outside of a prison for the rest of his life.

Torres, who was found guilty of 12 out of a total 14 felony charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the first and second degrees, received a prison sentence of not less than 108 years and not more than 125 years last week during a sentencing hearing before District Court Judge Richard Lavery. Torres receives credit for 481 days of pre-sentence confinement.

Counts II through VI will be served concurrently with each other and consecutively to Count I. For Count I, Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, Torres was sentenced to not less than 18 years and not more than 20 years in prison. Counts II and III, also second-degree sexual abuse of a minor charges, resulted in a sentence of not less than 18 years and not more than 20 years each. For Count IV, Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, Torres was sentenced to not less than 30 years and not more than 35 years in prison. Counts V and VI were charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor as well, with Torres being sentenced to not less than 25 and not more than 35 years in prison.

Counts VII through X will be served concurrently with each other and consecutively to Count I and Counts II through VI. Torres was sentenced to not less than 18 years and not more 20 years for Counts VII and VIII, Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. Count IX and X were Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree charges and Torres was sentenced to not less than 30 and not more than 35 years in prison for each charge.

Counts XII and XIII were both Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First-Degree charges and will be served concurrent to each other and consecutively with Count I, Counts II through VI, and Counts VII through X. Torres was sentenced to not less than 30 and not more than 35 years in prison for each count.

Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe said the sentence was fitting for such a horrific series of crimes and complimented the work conducted by Det. Martha Holzgrafe and the Green River Police Department in the investigation of the case. He believes the sentence is a good result for the victim, saying Torres will die in prison as a result. He said sexual assault cases involving minors are hard cases for the prosecution and law enforcement to investigate, but highlighted the importance of the bravery it takes for victims to come forward and report the crimes.

“When you put it in the big picture, the victims are the ones who face the real horrors of the case and it puts it in perspective,” Erramouspe said.