Applequist, Butcher, Lev and Riskus Win Men’s Senior Golf Association Weekly Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS — Members of the Men’s Senior Golf Association played Two Man Best Ball during their weekly Association tournament held Thursday, May 30.

First place low gross team members were Marv Applequist and Jerry Butcher. First place low net team members were Andy Lev and Frank Riskus.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50), regardless of ability, to join in play. Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Beginning tee times will start at 9:00 a.m.

Photo attached. L-R are Roger Moylen , Frank Riskus and Andy Lev. Teeing off is Mike Hesse

