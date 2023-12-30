Application Hints to a Future for Green River Movie Theater

GREEN RIVER – A liquor license application to be considered by the Green River City Council hints to a future for the city’s movie theater.

The Council will host a public hearing and a vote Tuesday regarding a liquor license application to Cheyenne-based Full Circle Realty, LLC for 699 Uinta Drive, the theater’s location. According to information from the Sweetwater County Map Server, Full Circle Realty currently owns the building, however a new owner recently purchased it.

Amy Surdam, who submitted the license application, said the theater had sold, but was unable to provide details about the new owners or what future plans for the building are. She said the liquor license for Full Circle Realty will transfer to the new owners, if it’s approved by the Council.

The theater was originally operated by Casper-based Movie Palace, Inc. and had received a $250,000 interior remodel with reclining seating and a new roof in 2021, but was closed August 10.

“Unfortunately, inflation has brought severe increases in operating costs, which has made it even more difficult for this theatre to regain profitability,” a post on the Star Twin Cinema’s Facebook page reads.

The final movies that were shown were “Barbie,” “Disney’s Haunted Mansion,” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”