Applications for $225M in Business Relief Funding Opens on August 4

The next two waves of funding under the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund, opened to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits on August 4.
The Relief Fund and Mitigation Fund make an additional $225 million available to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have experienced hardship related to the COVID-19 crisis. Currently, half of these funds are available for businesses and nonprofits that have already incurred COVID-19 related losses or expenses. The remaining funds will be dispersed at a later date to ensure funding is available to assist entities that anticipate losses and expenses later in the year.
The Wyoming Legislature created the COVID-19 Business Relief Program in May to distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding. The program, managed by the Wyoming Business Council, has been broken down into three funds – the Interruption Fund, the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund. The Interruption Fund closed to applications on July 2 and has put approximately $100 million into Wyoming businesses impacted by the coronavirus.
The Relief Fund has $50 million set aside for businesses and nonprofits required to close by public health order and an additional $125 million available to cover COVID-19 related expenses and direct or indirect losses due to public health orders. Awards up to $300,000 are available. Businesses must employ 100 or fewer people. Eligible nonprofits include 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), 501(c)(12) and 501(c)(19) with at least one paid full-time employee and no more than 50 percent of time spent on lobbying.
The Mitigation Fund reimburses all Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have incurred employee and customer health and safety expenses that were a direct impact of COVID-19. The Mitigation Fund has $50 million available with awards up to $500,000.
Visit wyobizrelief.org to learn more about eligibility requirements and apply online.