Applications for COVID-19 Business Relief Funding Opened on August 4

The next two waves of funding under the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund, opened to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits on August 4.

In the first hours the COVID-19 Business Relief and Mitigation funds were open, nearly 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits submitted applications. Due to this high demand, the Wyoming Business Council encourages all eligible entities to apply now.

“The speed at which these funds were applied for is a reflection of the huge need experienced by Wyoming businesses and nonprofits during this difficult time,” Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said. “Businesses should make sure to take advantage of these dollars because we don’t know how long the money will last.

The Wyoming Legislature created the COVID-19 Business Relief Program in May to distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding. The program, managed by the Wyoming Business Council, has been broken down into three funds – the Interruption Fund, the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund. The Interruption Fund closed to applications on July 2 and has put approximately $100 million into Wyoming businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

The Relief Fund has $50 million set aside for businesses and nonprofits required to close by public health order and an additional $125 million available to cover COVID-19 related expenses and direct or indirect losses due to public health orders. Awards up to $300,000 are available. The Mitigation Fund reimburses all Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have incurred employee and customer health and safety expenses that were a direct impact of COVID-19, up to $500,000.

Visit wyobizrelief.org to learn more about eligibility requirements and apply online.