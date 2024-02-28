Applications Open for County Commissioner Scholarships

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County graduates intending to continue their education at a Wyoming college or the University of Wyoming are encouraged to apply for the Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarship.

Applicants have until April 23 to submit their applications. Applicants must provide the commissioners with two letters of recommendation, one of which must be from a high school teacher or principal. They are required to provide an endorsement from their high school principal, along with their most current academic transcript, as well as any post secondary transcripts they have and their official ACT scores. Applicants are also asked to provide a brief essay about what the applicant’s goals are and how attending college will help them achieve those goals.

Three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded during the commissioners’ May 7 meeting.