Applications Sought for Open Sweetwater County Commission Seat

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Republican Party is seeking applications from individuals interested in filling an opening on the Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners.

In accordance with Wyoming § 18-3-524, the Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party has called a meeting of the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee to take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

The purpose of the meeting is to select three qualified people to fill a vacancy on the Board of Sweetwater County Commission left open by the resignation of Lauren Schoenfeld. The public is invited to attend the meeting.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

By law, the list of three qualified candidates selected at this meeting will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County, who will, in turn, appoint one of the three candidates to fill the vacancy.

Any qualified elector residing in Sweetwater County, who is registered to vote as a Republican, may apply to the Sweetwater County Republican Party Central Committee for consideration to fill the vacancy.

Any qualified person who wishes to be considered for nomination is required to provide (80) printed and collated copies of the following documents:

1) Completed Candidate Application Form.

2) Letter of intent addressed to the Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party, requesting to be selected, and

3) A resume or any other information the candidate wishes to be considered as part of their application, not to exceed four (4) pages.

4) Digital copy of each of all required documents must be emailed to lizsweetwatergop@gmail.com

Arrangements for personal delivery of these documents can be made by calling Chairman Elizabeth Bingham at (307) 371-3099 or by emailing her at lizsweetwatergop@gmail.com.

The application form, application instructions, and further information is available online at www.sweetwater.gop. All documents must be received no later than 6 p.m. on Monday, July 17. Any applications received after this time will not be considered. Any application received without all printed and collated copies of required documents, along with a digital submittal will also not be considered.

All applications received should be considered public information and may be distributed without limitation. Questions regarding this process may be directed to Chairman Elizabeth Bingham at lizsweetwatergop@gmail.com or (307) 371-3099.