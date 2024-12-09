April Kay (Allen) Carnahan (August 21, 1956 – November 29, 2024)

April Kay (Allen) Carnahan moved on to a new place on November 29, 2024 at the age of 68, surrounded by family.

Kay was born August 21, 1956 to Millard Ward Allen and Winnie Estelle Allen in Pocatello, Idaho and raised in West Valley City, Utah.

She started working full time at the age of 15 for Clarkson’s Floral, catering weddings and learning the floral and decorating trade. She moved on from that to start waiting tables, which she says she was not good at but was liked anyways.

Kay met Mike Carnahan in 1973, and they married two weeks later. In 1974 their daughter Brandy was born and in 1975 son Jonathan was born. They joined their older brother Anthony Ruud to round out the family. They raised their family in Rock Springs.

Kay continued to work as a florist while the children were in school. She then decided to pursue a degree at Western Wyoming Community College, where she graduated Phi Theta Cappa with a degree in industrial technology. She then began working at SWRE and quickly moved into the assistant coordinator of work services and ended her tenure there as the safety and training coordinator. Kay then worked at Lumber Stores as the inventory manager.

Always involved in charitable and philanthropic endeavors, Kay served as Queen of Tamah Temple #73DON as worthy matron of MT. Lily Alazar Club DON twice and Ringmaster and Chartered Member of Tamah Temple Clown Unit.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Estelle Allen; and her daughter Brandy (Carnahan) Jenkins.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Michael Carnahan; sons Jonathan Carnahan (Jennifer) and Anthony “Tony” Ruud; her sisters Pam (Sherm) Blank and Marcie Gressmen; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

As in life, Kay took life by the horns and made sure everything was taken care of before her departure. She even wrote her own obituary above and made sure we knew what Christmas presents that were being delivered were handed out to the correct person.

Family and friends were everything to Kay. She was a driving force in many lives. Kay always had time for her friends and family. Never expecting anything in return. She had an infectious laugh that will be missed by all who knew her.

Kay was a snowbird during retirement spending her winters in Beaver Dam, Arizona and her Summer months in Bear Lake, Utah.

Her Beaver Dam celebration of life will be December 21, 2024 from 1-3 p.m. Please join us at 2768 E. Sierra Vista Drive Littlefield, Arizona.

The family will host another celebration in the summer of 2025 in Bear Lake, Utah, date TBD.