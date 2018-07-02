Aqualified is Hiring a Service Technician Supervisor

Here is your chance to work for Aqualified!

They are looking for a Service Technician Supervisor.

Apply Today!

Send resume to accounting@aqualified.com.

Overview

Responsible for assisting management in ensuring the productivity, quality and other related performance goals of staff are met by motivating, directing and guiding the staff for operational assignments in their facility/office location. Responsible for managing the daily operations and planning the use of materials.

.

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities/Specific Tasks:

Provide guidance to resolve operational problems as required.

Ensure compliance with federal, state and local regulations, company policy and company required inspections.

Provide supervisory relief in various areas.

Interface with the customer as necessary.

Ensures that direct reports are properly trained and that their skills are developed to satisfy the operational goals.

Proficient in all methods of inspection and rebuilding; chiksen inspection and rebuild, valve inspection and rebuild, other fittings (Tee’s, 90’s, Y’s) inspection and rebuild, pressure testing, or painting.

Obtain level II status in four Non Destructive Testing disciplines, considered for level III certification.

Assist with marketing our services to potential and current clients.

Performs any other duties as may be required, from time to time, by the Operations Supervisor or Operations Manager.

Directly supervises Shop and Field Technicians.

.

Required Skills

Minimum Expectations:

Strong computer skills.

Understand the estimate and billing process.

A sense of urgency, good attention to detail, and follow-thru.

Demonstrates a systematic approach in carrying out assignments. Is very orderly and excels at cutting through confusion and turning chaos into order.

Demonstrates a strong ability to identify, analyze, and solve problems. Demonstrates the ability to be decisive in handling difficult problems. Translates problems into practical solutions.

Shows willingness and aptitude to use own discretion in taking appropriate steps in finding solutions to problems; presents options and ideas to enhance current processes and procedures. Takes on additional responsibility when both big and small tasks need to be done.

Willing to work with others, collaborating and compromising where necessary; promptly share relevant information with others.

Strong knowledge of policies and procedures.

Strong leadership skill, verbal and written communication skills and the ability to maintain a strong level of confidentiality.

Ability to organize, prioritize, and perform multiple tasks with minimal supervision.

.

Required Experience

Minimum Education and Certification Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience directly related to the position requirements.

1 year of progressive supervisory work experience.

Valid driver’s license and good driving record.

.

How to apply:

Send resume to accounting@aqualified.com.

.

Visit the Aqualified website.

Like Aqualified on Facebook.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.