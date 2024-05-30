Arbor Day Celebrated in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS – A tree planting event at Garnet Park in Rock Springs recognized Arbor Day and beautification efforts within the city.

“Studies show that the more trees and landscaping a city has, the more residents are likely to engage with the public infrastructure and local businesses,” Mark Lyon, the city’s parks superintendent said. “Quality city parks not only enhance the quality of life for residents, but they also enhance the visitor experience as well.”

Arbor Day dates back to 1872, when J. Sterling Morton proposed the day to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture and the event was observed with the planting of more than 1 million trees in the state. The day is now celebrated throughout the world.

While the city’s beautification committee and tree board have focused on enhancing the landscaping and aesthetic appeal of the city, trees have more practical benefits as well. Trees reduce soil erosion, moderate temperature, provide oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife. They can also increase property values and enhance the economic vitality of business areas while beautifying the community.

“Beautiful trees and landscaping throughout the city add to the quality of life for residents and also add to the appeal for visitors enjoying the area,” Jenissa Meredith, the CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and the Board Chair of the Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board said. “Arbor Day is a perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of trees and landscaping to the community, to visitors spending time in Sweetwater County, and to the overall positive impact on health and well-being.”