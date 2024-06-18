Archibald Shines as Wyoming Sweeps Montana

GREEN RIVER – Last weekend, the Wyoming All-Star basketball team faced the Montana All-Star team, and Green River High School graduate Theran Archibald showed Montana’s players what he is capable of.

They played two games against Montana, one in Gillette and another in Billings. The first game put an end to a 22-game losing streak that spanned over 11 years for the Wyoming All-Stars with an 83-62 win in Wyoming before they defeated Montana 94-85 in Billings, completing the sweep.

Theran played a big role in the wins for Wyoming, scoring 10 points and seven rebounds in the first game, followed by a 16-point, six-rebound performance the following night, leading the team in scoring in the second game. His 16-point performance was secured on just eight shots taken in the game.

On top of his solid performances against Montana, he also won the three-point contest between all the Wyoming boys and went on to defeat the girls’ three-point contest winner, Kambel Cox from Thunder Basin.

Theran Archibald and Kambel Cox after their three-point contest between each other. Courtesy photo from Travis Archibald

Travis Archibald, Green River High School assistant coach and Theran’s father, was able to watch both games as Wyoming completed their first series sweep in over 13 years.

“The coolest part was the Wyoming pride as you watched these Wyoming boys come together and do something that has not been done in a long time,” Travis said.

Theran Archibald (Left) with his future Northwest College teammates Eli Patterson (Middle) and Trey Rinn (Right). Courtesy photo from Travis Archibald

Theran also had the opportunity to play with some of his future teammates as he, Eli Patterson from Buffalo, and Trey Rinn from Douglas all committed to play basketball at Northwest College in Powell.

“It was a great opportunity to play with some of the best players in the state,” Theran said. “I enjoyed playing with some of my future teammates who are also attending Northwest College, getting to know them and giving myself a glimpse of what playing with them at Northwest will be like.”

Archibald also exppressed how it felt to put in the work and succeed in sweeping Montana.

“Preparing for the all-star game, we emphasized playing hard and playing to our strengths,” he said. “It was an honor to play with all those guys and finally sweep Montana for the first time in a long time.”

Montana still holds the all-time record against Wyoming 67-29, further showing how impressive these two wins are for the Wyoming all-stars this year.