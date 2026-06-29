Archibald, Taylor Selected for All-Star Basketball Team

GREEN RIVER — Dylan Archibald and Dax Taylor will cap their Green River High School basketball careers on one of Wyoming’s biggest stages after earning selection to the South roster for the Wyoming Coaches Foundation North/South All-Star Basketball Game.

The annual all-star event will take place July 18 at Casper College as part of the Wyoming Coaches Association Coaching Clinic, Hall of Fame Banquet and All-Star Week. The showcase brings together many of Wyoming’s top graduating seniors for several days of practices, community service and competition.

Former Green River head coach Laurie Ivie, who retired following the 2025-26 season, said she was excited to see both players earn the recognition.

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“I was absolutely thrilled when I found out that both Dylan Archibald and Dax Taylor were selected to represent the South in the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star Games,” Ivie said.

Taylor earned the automatic Class 4A selection for the South team, while Archibald secured one of the competitive at-large spots selected by coaches from across Wyoming.

“Dax earned the automatic 4A selection for the South, which is a tremendous honor and a testament to the caliber of player and leader he is,” Ivie said. “Dylan earning one of the competitive spots is equally impressive.”

Ivie said Archibald’s selection is especially meaningful because of how difficult those remaining roster spots are to earn.

“The selection process is highly competitive, with coaches voting on the best of the best across all classifications,” she said. “For Dylan to earn one of those competitive spots speaks volumes about his talent, his leadership and the respect that other coaches in Wyoming have for him.”

She added that having two Green River players selected reflects the work both athletes put into the program.

“To have two players selected to the All-Star Game is a huge honor for our program and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of both of these young men,” Ivie said.

While both players excelled on the court, Ivie said what stands out most is who they are as people.

“There are so many things that I love about Dax and Dyl, but my favorite things about both of them aren’t really basketball related,” Ivie said. “It is their character and the way they treat others. They are both young men of integrity who lead by example and hold themselves to a high standard. They’re kind, respectful, competitive and hardworking.”

Ivie has previously coached during All-Star Week and said she hopes both players take full advantage of the experience.

“I hope they take away the opportunity to form genuine friendships with other elite players who share their passion for basketball and for being great teammates,” she said. “I hope they treasure playing together one last time as teammates. All-Star Week is a special moment in a player’s life, and I want them to be fully present for it and understand how rare and meaningful this opportunity truly is.”

Archibald said he is looking forward to one final opportunity to compete at the high school level.

“I’m most looking forward to All-Star Week, just enjoying playing basketball in high school one last time with good competition,” Archibald said.

He plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following graduation. Looking back on his time with the Wolves, Archibald said he is most proud that the team posted a winning season and qualified for the Class 4A State Tournament.

Taylor said representing Green River one more time alongside one of his longtime teammates makes the selection especially meaningful.

“My initial reaction to being selected to represent Green River at the All-Star Game was excitement and gratitude,” Taylor said. “I feel incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to play alongside one of my lifelong teammates again while competing against some of the best players in the state. It’s an honor to represent Green River one more time.”

Taylor plans to attend flight school to pursue his goal of becoming a pilot. He said he is looking forward to meeting players from across southern Wyoming while building new friendships during All-Star Week after previously experiencing a similar atmosphere at the Shrine Bowl.

The selections give Archibald and Taylor one final chance to showcase Green River basketball before moving on to the next chapters of their lives, while representing a Wolves program that returned to the state tournament during their senior season.