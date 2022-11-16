Arctic Cold Front To Reach Wyoming Later Tonight

CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents should be prepared for an arctic cold front that will hit the Cowboy State later tonight and linger into Friday afternoon.

The storm front will produce snow, blowing snow, slick roads, black ice, and poor visibility over much of the state beginning in the northeast tonight.

The heaviest impacts will be felt along I-90 and northern I-25 as well as higher elevations along I-80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that winds will not be much of a factor, but cautions about black ice and slick roads in portions of the state.

Check out to the WYDOT website for up-to-date road conditions, and view the Road Impact Forecast below.