Are you Seltzer Savvy? Enter the Blind Seltzer Taste Test

Do you consider yourself a Seltzer connoisseur? Do you crack open a White Claw, a Truly, a Bud Light Seltzer after a long day? Maybe you favor another brand? We want to know!

We are hosting a Blind Seltzer Taste Test. We will select only a few to enter, so register today to be chosen!

Put your Seltzer drinking to good use. Prizes will be had.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

There will be prizes and you get to try a variety of delicious seltzers.

So what are you waiting for? Enter below!

*Must be 21+ to enter