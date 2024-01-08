Are you Taking Steps to Prevent Cervical Cancer?

For more information about cancer resources in your area, contact the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services regional coordinator serving Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, and Uinta counties at 1-833-660-2004

Preventing cervical cancer is possible through regular screenings and getting screenings and getting the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

