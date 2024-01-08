Are you Taking Steps to Prevent Cervical Cancer?

Preventing cervical cancer is possible through regular screenings and getting screenings and getting the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.
- At age 21, women should begin receiving Pap tests every 3 years.
- At age 30, women should receive a Pap test with an HPV test every 5 years, and an HPV test every 5 years or a Pap test every 3 years until age 65.
- Pre-teen boys and girls should receive the 2-dose HPV vaccination for ages 9-14, or the 3-dose vaccination for ages 15-26.
To apply for the cancer screening program call 1.800.264.1296 or visit health.wyo.gov/cancer.
For more information about cancer resources in your area, contact the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services regional coordinator serving Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, and Uinta counties at 1-833-660-2004
