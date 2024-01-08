Are you Taking Steps to Prevent Cervical Cancer?

Are you Taking Steps to Prevent Cervical Cancer?

Preventing cervical cancer is possible through regular screenings and getting screenings and getting the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

  • At age 21, women should begin receiving Pap tests every 3 years.
  • At age 30, women should receive a Pap test with an HPV test every 5 years, and an HPV test every 5 years or a Pap test every 3 years until age 65.
  • Pre-teen boys and girls should receive the 2-dose HPV vaccination for ages 9-14, or the 3-dose vaccination for ages 15-26.

To apply for the cancer screening program call 1.800.264.1296 or visit health.wyo.gov/cancer.

For more information about cancer resources in your area, contact the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services regional coordinator serving Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, and Uinta counties at 1-833-660-2004

