Area Fire Chiefs Remind Residents of Fireworks and Fire Dangers

A horse barn and hay pile at 292 Quadrant caught fire July 4, 2024 in what was one of many fireworks-related fires firefighters were called to. Photo courtesy of Averi Lison

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With July 4 just around the corner, the fire chiefs of Sweetwater County are reminding everyone to use caution with fire and fireworks.

With the exception of sparklers, fireworks are illegal all year in Rock Springs and Green River. All types of fireworks including sparklers are illegal on all public lands, which include lands overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and state lands. Although fireworks may be discharged on private land in unincorporated areas, people must have written permission from the landowner. The people discharging fireworks may be liable for any and all costs for suppression of fires resulting from fireworks – legal or otherwise.

Fuel moisture content is at a critical level and grass and sage will ignite and burn easily. Fire danger is extreme for the whole of southwestern Wyoming and the weather is becoming unseasonably hotter and drier. All of these factors combine to make extreme fire behavior very likely during the upcoming week.

“The grass and the sage will easily ignite,” Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley said.

The fire chiefs urge caution and suggest residents follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using fireworks as they burn very hot – in excess of 1,200 degrees. They say fireworks also do not always discharge according to the intentions of the manufacturer. In 2023 there were more than 9,700 reported injuries from burns and other trauma from the improper use of fireworks.

Residents should always keep fire safety in mind when camping and recreating in the outdoors. They said this year has been very dry and temperatures are projected to be above normal with precipitation below normal. These conditions will contribute to the rapid growth and spread of fire in the event of any ignition. Stay informed about fire restrictions where you are or will be. You can search “Wyoming Fire Restrictions 2025” on the internet to find out what fire restrictions are in place.

People should be sure their campfires are completely out before leaving them. They should put water on the fire and stir it with a shovel; repeat as necessary to ensure that it does not reignite and cause a wildland fire. People should also keep all combustibles well away from the fire and clear an area 6 feet in diameter around the fire ring and make sure that small children and pets stay at a safe distance from the fire.

“I wish people would be more responsible,” Wamsley said.

When driving, people should stay on established roads and do not drive or park in tall grass or vegetation. The heat from vehicle exhaust systems can easily ignite grass and brush, causing a wildfire and burning your vehicle at the same time.

The chiefs ask people to please follow these precautions and have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July!