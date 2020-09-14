Areas of Smoke with a High Near 76

Weather Story
Red Flag Warning this afternoon and evening (see upper right map) for favorable weather conditions for wildfires to be erratic and spread rapidly. Otherwise, dry, warm, but smoky skies in many locations. The smoke is from out of state wildfires.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Areas of smoke before midnight. Clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind around 7 mph becoming south after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Sunday
unny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
