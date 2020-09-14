Areas of Smoke with a High Near 76

Weather Story

Red Flag Warning this afternoon and evening (see upper right map) for favorable weather conditions for wildfires to be erratic and spread rapidly. Otherwise, dry, warm, but smoky skies in many locations. The smoke is from out of state wildfires.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Areas of smoke before midnight. Clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind around 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday

unny, with a high near 68. Breezy.