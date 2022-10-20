Ariel Marie (Bell) Clay (August 13, 1991 – October 14, 2022)

Ariel Marie (Bell) Clay, 31, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. For the past eight years, she was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a former resident of Elkhart, Granger and Mishawaka, Indiana.

Ariel was born August 13, 1991 in South Bend, Indiana to Jon Bell and Rhonda (Samson) Bell, making her appearance, along with her twin sister Rachel, two months early.

Ariel attended Cleveland Elementary in Elkhart, Discovery Middle School in Granger and was a 2010 graduate of Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana. Post high school, she was certified in medical coding.

The summer before her senior year in high school, she met the love of her life, Jordan Clay. Ariel and Jordan were married on March 8, 2011 in Norwalk, California, shortly before Jordan deployed with the Marine Corp.

Ariel loved spending time with her family. She homeschooled her children and loved being a wife and mother, a role she was born to fill. Ariel loved all things Disney. She grew up taking regular trips to Disney World with her parents, grandparents, siblings, aunt, uncles and cousins. She was thrilled to share that love with her own children.

Ariel leaves behind her husband of 11 years, Jordan Clay of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father and stepmother, Jon and Robin Bell of Sarasota, Florida; mother and stepfather Rhonda and Robert Bursley of Granger, Indiana; father and mother-in-law James and Nancy Clay of Warsaw, Indiana; brother-in-law Jonathon Clay of South Bend, Indiana and sisters-in-law Madelyn George and Mara Clay, both of Warsaw, Indiana; son, Luke Clay (8), five daughters, Ailyn, (10), Eliana, (6), Linley, (4), Allea, (20 months) and Everly (1 week) Clay all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; identical twin sister Rachel Diller of Clarksville, Tennessee; brother Cameron Simes of Granger, Indiana; sister Hallie Simes of Granger, Indiana; step sisters Melissa Sanchez of Bradenton, Florida, Holly Przybylski, Heidi Przybylski and Madelynn Bursley all of Grand Rapids, Michigan; maternal grandparents, Steve and Judy Samson of Osceola, Indiana and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents and paternal grandparents.

Ariel was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, and at a later date in Indiana.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ariel’s name to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com