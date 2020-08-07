Arizona Man Dies after Motorcycle Crash near Sundance

SUNDANCE — A 58-year-old Arizona man died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a delineator post near Sundance.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is reporting that on August 6, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 183 on Interstate 90 west of Sundance, Wyoming. At 6:08 p.m., WHP troopers were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle.

A 2016 Harley Davidson was headed eastbound on Interstate 90. The Harley exited the right side of the roadway, colliding with a delineator post before overturning further off the road.

The driver of the Harley has been identified as 58-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, resident Aaron Hall. Hall was wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash at the Crook County Hospital.

The incident is still being investigated for contributing factors.

This is the 65th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 100 in 2019, 62 in 2018, and 88 in 2017 to date.

