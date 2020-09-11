Arizona Resident Dies after His Truck Ran into Him

RAWLINS — A 61-year-old Arizona man died this morning, after the truck he thought he put in park collided with him.

On September 11, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around 3rd Street and North Higley Boulevard in Rawlins, Wyoming. At 5 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the crash.

The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet 3500 had stopped along the side of the road to check some cargo in the back. As the driver exited the Chevrolet, he failed to place the truck’s transmission in park. The driver lost his footing as he exited the vehicle, and the Chevrolet, still in motion, collided with the driver.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver of the 2002 Chevrolet has been identified as 61-year-old Kingman, Arizona resident Allen P. Dollarhide. Dollarhide succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the Chevrolet has been identified as 39-year-old Kingman, Arizona resident Brad A. Dollarhide. He was not injured in the incident.

Driver inattention and physical disability are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 86th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 112 in 2019, 76 in 2018, and 104 in 2017 to date.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~The Lorax

Help Us Save Lives on Wyoming Roads, Always Buckled and Never Drunk or Distracted. We have partnered with Injury Prevention Resources to bring awareness to Wyoming roadway safety, join us in saving lives.

