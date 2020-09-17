Arkansas Church Members Help With Green River Storm Cleanup

GREEN RIVER — As the storm clean up continues in Green River, out-of-state volunteers are dedicating their time to help the community.

Members from a church in Arkansas helped clean up Centennial Park in Green River Thursday morning. The members were on a mission visiting local church, Living Hope Church, on Shoshone Avenue.

Thirteen volunteers teamed up with Green River Parks and Recreation workers to finish the cleanup of the park on Flaming Gorge Way. The volunteers raked up small branches and used chainsaws on the bigger branches. Parks workers dumped the piles in a roll off dumpster.

Brad Raney, Parks and Rec Supervisor, reports that all major cleanup in Green River’s parks has been completed. Raney said crews will continue to work at Riverview Cemetery.

Over the past eight days, volunteers have saved the city a lot of money and have made the cleanup process move quickly, according to Raney.

“We could not have gotten this far in the cleanup process without the help of so many volunteers, and for that I thank them all,” Raney said.