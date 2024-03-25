Arlan Ostdahl (May 15, 1949 – March 18, 2024)

Arlan Ostdahl, 74, of Stanley, North Dakota, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, March 18, 2024, at his home in Stanley, North Dakota.

Arlan Gale Ostdahl was born on May 15, 1949 on the family farm south of Palermo, North Dakota to Edna and Alvin Ostdahl. He was the second born of five children. Arlan attended the country school south of Palermo, walking uphill both ways, until the 5th grade. When he was a 6th grader, he attended school in the “city” and he graduated in 1967 as a Palermo Bobcat.

Arlan joined the United States National Guard in 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1976. He married Joann Johnson on November 26, 1971 and together in 1973 they established their family farm south of Palermo. Here is where they raised their three children; Tanya, Jacquelyn, and Lance. Arlan raised small grains and cattle for over 50 years, and was still working alongside his son, Lance, until his recent illness.

Throughout his lifetime Arlan was involved in the Northwest Simmental Association, was a 4-H leader, served on the church council, McGahan township board member, longtime Blaisdell Rodeo Club member, and also a member of the Quarter Horse Association.

Arlan was known for his witty personality and ability to visit with everybody that crossed his path, he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joann; children, Tanya (Donald), Jacquelyn (Jerrod), and Lance (Teri); grandchildren, David, Cody, (Shanda), Kelsey, Jasmyn, Keri (Antwan), Quentin, Dashon, Kennedi (Jayden), Mason, Ty (Lindsey), Raegan, and Gannon; great grandchildren, Cooper, Kaison, Brexton, Layton, Ryker, and Zoey; siblings, Allan (Pam), Randal, Janice, Sandra (Kevin); father in law, Chester Johnson; close uncle, Cliff (Barb) Eklund. He will also be mourned by Susan and Amber Hutchins; Elijah and Calvin Berlin; and many numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arlan was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Edna; grandparents; mother-in-law, Florence Johnson; son-in-law, Craig Skaar; sister-in-law, Diane Ostdahl; and his brother-in-law, Brian Hamers.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial be sent to the Stanley Rural Fire Department.

Condolences may be left at www.fulkersons.com.