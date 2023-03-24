Arlene Bentley (October 8, 1953 – March 16, 2023)

Arlene Bentley, 69, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 25 years and former resident of Soldotna, Alaska.

Arlene was born October 8, 1953 in Florence, Arizona; the daughter of Leith F. Kartchner and Celia Castillo Kartchner.

She attended schools in San Manuel, Arizona.

Arlene enjoyed camping, fishing, and having poker nights with her best friend Vickie. She also loved singing, dancing, writing poetry, watching ghost shows, playing computer games and traveling to Wendover to gamble; What Arlene loved the most was being a stay-at-home mom, spending time with her kids, grandkids, and dogs. Arlene had many adventures growing up in Arizona, then later moving to Utah where she worked at a sewing factory supporting her children as a single mom. Arlene eventually made her way to Alaska where she brought two more children into the world. Arlene continued with her adventures, working to put food on the table and raising her kids in the great North until moving to Rock Springs where she remained until parting with us.

Many kids thought of Arlene as a second mom, she was always there to make you feel welcome and loved. You could count on her for a cold drink or a great meal. Her smile could light up a room and her laugh would warm your soul. Throughout her life, she touched many hearts and will be forever loved and missed.

Survivors include three sons, Shane Boze and wife Cassie of Soldotna, Alaska; Bobby Boze and wife Tara of Soldotna; Joshua Bentley and wife Aspen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Tammy Boze Deal of Pinedale, Wyoming; Rebecca Maser and husband John of Rock Springs; three sisters, Leatha Kartchner Earl of Soldotna; Vernelle Kartchner of Soldotna; Dorathy Ann Kartchner Bunch of Soldotna; 19 grandchildren, Rozalyn; Penelope; Jackson; Charlie; Oliver; Addy; Shanelle; Troy; Taylan; Krysta; Jesse; Fiona; Jacob; Foster; Ronnie; Savannah; Payton; Tuff ; Greyson; two great grandchildren, Jack and Leo; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death, by her parents; maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; two sisters, Emma Phillips; Donna Kartchner; two brothers, Leith Kartchner Jr.; Howard Kartchner and best friend Vickie.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at www.vasefunrealhomes.com.