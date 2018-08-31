Arlene Ingle (January 1, 1938 – August 30, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Arlene Ingle, 80, of Rock Springs, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at her home. A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former longtime resident of Farson and Lander, Wyoming, Mrs. Ingle died following a lengthy illness surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 1, 1938 in Oxford, Nebraska, the daughter of Ralph Stout and Leota Goosic Stout.

Arlene was a graduate of the Eden Valley High School with the class of 1956.

She married William “Bill” Ingle at the home of her parents in Farson, Wyoming on May 27, 1956. He preceded her in death in 2002.

Arlene was employed as a teachers’ aid at Lincoln Elementary School in Rock Springs for many years.

She was a member of Lander Valley Baptist Church in Lander, Wyoming. Arlene enjoyed sharing her faith in Jesus Christ with anyone she came in contact with.

She and her husband owned an operated Whispering Winds Bed and Breakfast in Lander, Wyoming for a number of years.

Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family and her best girlfriends.

Her other interests included crafting and camping.

Survivors include her son Mike Ingle and wife Kim of Grand Lake, Colorado and Stan Ingle and wife Traci of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Cinda Grover and husband Steve of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister-in-law Jackie Stout of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren Derrick Ingle and wife Ashley, Tara Ingle Thompson and husband Dave, Kyle Ingle, Amber Ingle and Breauna Grover; four great-grandchildren Jordon Ingle, Jaidyn Ingle, Isabel Bluemel and Jenalee Bluemel;many special nieces and nephews and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill, one brother Estes Stout and one sister Ermalee Brown and husband Pat.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Farson-Eden Community Center in Farson. Interment will be in the Eden Valley Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday afternoon from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming and on Saturday, at the Farson-Eden Community Center, one hour prior to services.

The family of Arlene Ingle respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or www.myhsc.org.